Basketball training center opening this fall on Airline

Optimal Basketball LLC, a new basketball training center, will open this fall on Airline Highway near The Little Village restaurant, according to the facility’s owner, Sami Thomas.

Originally from Leesville, Thomas played college basketball at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Before arriving on campus for her redshirt year, Thomas did a coaching internship in California. “That’s where I fell in love with coaching,” she says.

At Optimal, Thomas will train players of all ages, from 6 year-olds to college and professional athletes—“any kid that wants to get in the gym and get better,” she says.

Individual and group training with Thomas will be available afternoons, evenings and on weekends.