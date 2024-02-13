Basel’s Market opens its doors in St. Francisville next month

Basel’s Market, a gourmet sandwich shop that got its start as a food truck in 2017 before opening its first brick-and-mortar on Highland Road in 2021, is moving to St. Francisville.

The relocation has been in the works since the Highland location announced its closure in December 2022. The new St. Francisville shop, which will be located on North Commerce Street near Jackson Road, is set to host its grand opening on March 8 at 8 a.m.

According to owner Kalyn Lindsly, the new location will feel very familiar to customers who have visited the Highland shop.

“It looks really similar in terms of aesthetic,” Lindsly says. “It’s very cute. I think it came out great and we’re excited to show it off.”

With a focus on salads and signature sandwiches, the menu has largely stayed the same. There will be a few new additions, though.

One such addition is what Lindsly calls “Basel’s Dip”—housemade baguettes served with a basil spread. Another is a fan-favorite sandwich from the food truck days that will be making its return, though Lindsly is keeping the details of that dish under wraps for now. The new location will also serve beer and wine, which is a first for Basel’s Market.

Basel’s Market will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.