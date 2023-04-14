Bars, restaurants look to trivia nights to help boost business

Nationwide, bars and restaurants are increasingly adding trivia night events to their schedules in an effort to attract more customers and boost profits.

Kevin Whalen, founder and owner of Rally Cap Brewing in Baton Rouge, says he added trivia night to the taproom’s calendar around 2021, when business started picking up after the pandemic. He brought in a third-party trivia company at first to get the event off the ground and recently transitioned to having brewery staff run the event each Tuesday themselves.

“I don’t find it predictable—some nights we’re filled and some we’re not,” Whalen says, noting they normally host about 35 to 40 people. “But even if it didn’t fill the taproom, it’s fun and brings life to the brewery on a Tuesday night.”

While some bars craft their own trivia questions, others partner with trivia or entertainment companies, which charge a flat fee to provide questions, infrastructure and hosts, according to CNBC. The premise is to bring in teams who are vying for prizes, to boost business or use extra space on what might be a typically slower night—and build a new base of regular customers.

Michael Hatfield started Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia as a side project in 2008, hosting trivia nights at Baton Rouge-area establishments, and transitioned to operating the business full time after losing his job at Blockbuster.

“This year, it’s been a little slow as restaurants and bars get back into the swing of things after the pandemic,” Hatfield says. “March, I saw business pick up at a few venues, but it varies.”

Hatfield says he’s the only full-time trivia business he knows of operating in the Capital Region, but he’s seen a “couple of young bucks” starting their own smaller trivia companies.