Barnes and Noble plans to open a new Baton Rouge location

National book retailer Barnes & Noble plans to open another location in Baton Rouge.

The company signed a lease deal to move into a space at the Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, according to the agreement filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Barnes and Noble plans to move into the former Morgan Claire clothing boutique space on Jefferson Highway near Towne Center Boulevard.

Doris Volentine, a property manager for the Towne Center, tells Daily Report that the bookseller plans to open in the space later this year.

“We’re doing some demo work, and then their contractor will take over,” Volentine says. “That’s why it probably won’t open till the fourth quarter of 2025.”

The expansion comes during a period of growth, which is widely credited to a revitalized strategy rolled out a few years ago.

After years of declining store numbers, the company opened more new bookstores in 2023 than in the entire decade from 2009 to 2019. It opened more than 50 bookstores in 2024 and plans to open at least 60 new stores across 17 states this year.

The bookseller opened in the Juban Crossing development in Denham Springs last summer. It also has Baton Rouge locations on LSU’s campus, Bluebonnet Boulevard and Citiplace Court near Interstate 10.