Banks tightening lending standards amid economic concerns

As the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates, banks including those in Louisiana are tightening their lending practices.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, nearly half of U.S. banks have instituted stricter loan standards for small businesses in the past three months, according to a survey of senior loan officers released by the Federal Reserve Board in May. More than half said they expect to tighten small business lending standards further in 2023.

Gary Littlefield, market president of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, tells Daily Report that he expects most banking institutions to tighten their lending standards moving forward.

“I look at it from that perspective of underwriting,” Littlefield says. “[Interest] rates were increased from 3.25% to 8.25%. That’s a 500 basis point increase—that’s a lot.”

He expects community banks to see increased interest from borrowers because they have wider flexibility than larger institutions.

“Our underwriting is done locally,” Littlefield says. “We understand our customers and communities, and what’s going on with the economy locally.”

Some banks began tightening their standards last year amid recession fears, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year only heightened concerns.

B1Bank CEO Jude Melville, Regions Bank Baton Rouge Market Executive Amy Province and Louisiana Bankers Association CEO Ginger Laurent did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

Read more from The Wall Street Journal.