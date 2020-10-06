Banks slow to set up PPP loan forgiveness process, putting businesses in a bind

Some banks aren’t ready to process PPP loan forgiveness applications, Inc. reports, which is going to put a lot of business owners in a tight spot.

Lenders are likely taking their time getting set up to avoid being crushed by applications, as they were during the initial launch of the program. However, forgiveness delays also put another level of potential financial strain on companies.

To receive full forgiveness, businesses must maintain their head count through the covered period and at the time of forgiveness. But in a low-to-no revenue environment, and without any additional economic relief, businesses are having a hard time keeping those people on staff and will soon need to let people go.

Fortunately, companies have until the end of the year to bring people back, presuming they can rehire former staffers or hire similarly qualified workers, and still qualify for forgiveness. The dilemma creates potential tax headaches nonetheless.

For example, while interest fees—which clock in at 1% on the unforgiven portion of PPP loans—and payments can be deferred for up to one year, interest charges start accruing on day one, so even if you expect your loan to be fully forgiven, you’re still accumulating interest charges as you would on a regular loan. And after 10 months, some businesses might have to start making interest and principal payments on a loan that ultimately gets forgiven.

Some accounting firms are advising their business clients to not get their loan forgiven in 2020, believing business owners who delay the process until 2021 will be able to deduct the cost of the expenses that are paid for by would-be forgiven PPP loans this year, thereby lowering their liability and improving their cash flow this year. Read the full story.