Banking industry wants Legislature to strengthen penalties against ATM thieves

A rise in ATM thefts has the Louisiana banking industry turning to the Legislature for help.

Louisiana Banking Association CEO Ginger Laurent says banks have seen an uptick in criminals wrapping chains around ATMs and using stolen vehicles to pull them off their foundation to access cash on the inside. While banks over the years have beefed up security at branches with additional cameras and other measures, it hasn’t been enough to deter criminals, she says.

“It’s considered a lesser crime currently,” Laurent says. “When caught, they’re charged with criminal damage to property.”

House Bill 94, filed by Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, would specifically create the crime of theft of an ATM and calls for a minimum five-year sentence.

Additionally, criminals could be required to pay a fine equal to the amount of money contained in the ATM at the time of the offense and any damages that result from the crime.

Texas beefed up its penalties for ATM vandalism and theft in 2021.

“We think this is an organized crime,” Laurent says. “We’ve seen 20 to 30 ATMs hit in one night at a time.”