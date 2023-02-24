Balances are up, but the number of 401(k) millionaires is down

Despite the turbulence in the stock market, workers are still plowing money into their retirement accounts, The Washington Post reports.

But the number of 401(k) millionaires has dropped significantly, new data from Fidelity Investments, one of the largest managers of workplace plans, shows.

Fidelity says it had 299,000 401(k) millionaires at the end of 2022, a 32% drop from 442,000 a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter analysis also shows 25% fewer individual retirement account millionaires, at 280,320.

One of the only groups that saw growth in their workplace plan last year was Gen Z (those born 1997-2012). Their account balances shot up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Though their average balances are relatively low ($6,000 in 2022), they are showing a healthy savings rate, says Mike Shamrell, vice president for workplace thought leadership for Fidelity. Read the full story (subscription).