Back on the rise, gasoline prices expected to keep climbing

U.S. gas prices have gone up over the past two weeks, and now the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has announced a major decision that will likely drive those prices higher.

OPEC said today that it would reduce oil production beginning in November by 2 million barrels per day. The organization, largely based in the Mideast, said in a statement it made the decision “in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market.”

According to AAA, the current national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.83, up from $3.77 a week ago. The recent rise is due in part to the effects of Hurricane Ian.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert with GasBuddy, says he expects OPEC’s decision will drive prices up 15 to 30 cents per gallon. Read the full story from The Center Square.