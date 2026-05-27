b1BANK’s Jude Melville weighs in on AI’s workforce impact

Baton Rouge’s b1BANK CEO Jude Melville says companies should focus on using artificial intelligence to empower employees rather than replace them as major banking leaders and Pope Leo warn about the disruptive potential of AI across the workforce, according to American Banker.

“I believe we as a company and we as a country will have more jobs five years from now than we do today,” Melville told the publication. But like most journeys, he said, how quickly the country gets there is partly dependent on how it’s framed from the start. “At b1, we’re jumping in, conducting positive experimentation and discussing the possibilities of empowerment through engagement, rather than just getting caught up in a wave. Maybe instead of a job apocalypse, the more productive question is how do we make it a jobapalooza?”

Melville, whose Baton Rouge-based bank serves Louisiana and Texas, said companies have a responsibility to help workers adapt as AI reshapes industries. He argued that banks, in particular, depend on strong local communities and should invest in employee development and reskilling efforts.

The comments come as several high-profile banking executives, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, acknowledge AI is likely to reduce some jobs while increasing demand for workers with AI-related skills. Pope Leo also warned this week about the risk of widespread job insecurity tied to automation and robotics.

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