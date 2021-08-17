b1BANK launching foundation to support small business owners

Today biBANK announced the launch of b1 FOUNDATION to support the bank’s community outreach efforts by providing education and economic development support to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The foundation will provide one-on-one counseling and in-person and virtual training to help small business owners attain the knowledge they need to gain access to capital. Training will include breaking the lending code, business planning, growth planning, credit readiness, understanding financial statements, legal structures and more. The foundation will also support financial literacy and education within b1BANK’s market service areas.

Will M. Campbell Jr. will serve as foundation director.

“The crux of b1BANK is supporting local businesses and entrepreneurship growth,” says Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1BANK. “The launch of b1 FOUNDATION is the next step in b1’s business development and community engagement efforts put into action on a much larger scale.”