b1Bank is acquiring a Texas-based SBA lender service provider

Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares Inc., the holding company for b1Bank, is growing again.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Waterstone LSP.

Waterstone is an SBA lender service provider headquartered in Katy, Texas. Founded in 2012, the company works with community banks and small business owners to implement and manage the SBA’s loan programs. Its service offerings include planning, pre-qualification, packaging, closing and disbursements, servicing and liquidations.

According to a statement from b1Bank President and CEO Jude Melville, b1Bank has worked closely with Waterstone for a number of years.

“With the integration of Waterstone, we look forward to more seamlessly providing SBA-focused alternatives to our core bank clients while also equipping our community bank partners around the country to more comprehensively serve their clients,” Melville says.

Once the acquisition is complete, Waterstone will operate as a subsidiary of b1Bank and will report through b1Bank Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Vasocu.

News of the acquisition comes on the tail of a busy year for b1Bank. In the past 12 months, the bank has partnered with LSU on a veterans’ initiative, launched a new derivatives service line and partnered with a Virginia-based data analytics company specializing in community banking and finance.

In recent years, b1BANK also has acquired Texas Citizens Bankcorp Inc. and Pedestal Bankshares Inc.