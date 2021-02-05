B-Unlimited opening first Baton Rouge location near Perkins Road overpass

B-Unlimited, a Fayetteville, Arkansas-based company that manufactures, distributes and retails custom apparel with collegiate themes and Greek logos, is opening a storefront on Perkins Road near the Perkins Road overpass.

The location, which has been vacant since Yipsy boutique closed there in December 2019, will be the company’s first brick-and-mortar store in Baton Rouge and its seventh in the Southeast.

B-Unlimited is no stranger to the market, however. The company, which specializes in screen printing and embroidery, has accounts with many of the sororities and fraternities at LSU.

The new store will carry some Greek merchandise but will predominantly stock a wide variety of its custom-designed LSU-themed T-shirts.

“We have very creative designs that we incorporate into our tees,” says store manager Sophia Aviles. “This is a perfect location for that because it’s so close to campus.”

The store is scheduled to open Wednesday.