Aztek Cove developer denies politicizing project

The development team behind the controversial Aztek Cove business park off of Highland Road has started clearing trees off the property and expects the multi-use facilities to be completed by mid-2025.

Developer Nitin Kamath hosted a meeting yesterday afternoon to address concerns from area residents regarding a proposed economic development district for the project and balked at suggestions that he was politicizing the issue. About 60 people attended.

The project and proposed district fall within Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet’s jurisdiction. Gaudet has been a vocal opponent of the economic district and previously told Daily Report that if passed, it would create a dangerous precedent in the city-parish. Gaudet held a public hearing last week over the project—intended to be built over a three-year period. Kamath did not attend, opting instead to schedule his own meeting this week.

Metro Council member Carolyn Coleman, who represents District 10, sponsored the legislation to have the district created but declined to answer questions at the meeting about her motivations or intentions of becoming involved with the project.

“I have received all of your speculations; I hear all of your questions,” said Coleman, whose district stretches along the Mississippi River from Southern University south to LSU. “I am here for the purpose of listening. I am not on that panel (of the development team) and I’m going to refrain from answering.”

If approved on Wednesday by the Metro Council, the district would, through tax incremental financing (TIF), use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the district to help cover the cost of the new development, which has been stalled for several years.

The plans, approved in 2018, call for a two-building complex to be built along Highland Road near the Country Club of Louisiana. Kamath, who owns several software companies, says his business would occupy between 85% to 90% of the office space in the development.

Included in the plans are retail and restaurant space as well as 36 short-term housing units, which he says will house his employees as they move to Baton Rouge for work or workers visiting Aztek Cove for training seminars. With retail and restaurant facilities on site, he says he hopes to decrease the development’s impact on traffic in the area.

“No one wants to come to Baton Rouge,” Kamath said. “You need a recruitment tool when going against the Dallas, Atlantas and Austins of the world.”