Virus roundup … 

• The Food and Drug Administration concluded in a detailed analysis that the first COVID-19 vaccine being considered for U.S. distribution “met the prescribed success criteria” in a clinical study, suggesting the agency will soon green-light the historic product, according to The Wall Street Journal.

• As the coronavirus vaccine becomes available this winter and into the spring, hackers will be sure to use news of the vaccine to their advantage, according to consumer credit reporting company Experian. As Fox Business reports, bad actors have largely benefited from the mass shift to online business operations, health care and general communication amid the pandemic and they will continue to benefit from work-from-home tools and pandemic-related technology into 2021, according to Experian’s annual data breach industry forecast.

• Plastic surgeons across the globe are anecdotally reporting an unprecedented number of requests for procedures, The Washington Post reports. Many workers are spending more time on Zoom, which isn’t the most flattering of mirrors. They’re also realizing they won’t have to return to an office anytime soon, which will make recovery, and keeping surgery private, easier.

