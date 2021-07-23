Business Report, 225 and inRegister publications earn national awards

The Business Report team and its sister magazines 225 and inRegister were honored with 10 national awards for editorial excellence by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and the Society of Professional Journalists at the organizations’ national conferences this year.

Hundreds of entries from leading business publications in the U.S. were judged by a team of faculty members at the University of Missouri School of Journalism for this year’s awards competition. AABP member publications are divided into small, medium and large groups for awards, with Business Report competing with the nation’s largest business publications, including those in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Business Report, 225 and inRegister’s honors:

Business Report—

• Best of Show: Best Magazine—(Bronze) Business Report

• Best bylined commentary—(Gold) Business Report Editor Stephanie Riegel

• Explanatory journalism—(Gold) Business Report staff for “Shock Waves: How the coronavirus shut down the Baton Rouge economy” Stephanie Riegel, Deanna B. Narveson, Julia Arenstam, Caitie Burkes and Holly Duchmann all contributed stories to this cover package.

• Personality profile—(Silver) Caitie Burkes for her feature on former interim LSU President Tom Galligan

225—

• General News Writing (first place): 225’s collection of stories on the COVID-19 outbreak by Ben Leger, Jenn Tormo and Jeff Roedel

• Feature Photography (second place): Restaurants Fight to Survive by Collin Richie

inRegister—

• Humorous Commentary (first place): Ashley Sexton Gordon’s collection of opinion pieces

• Feature Photography (first place): A Day in the Life of the Arts

• Best Cover (second place): “Women With A Cause,” by Kelli Bozeman, Hoa Vu and Nicole Callac

• Best Cover (third place): “Secret Gardens” by Jordan Hefler, Hoa Vu and Kelli Bozeman