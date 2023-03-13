Avondale scores offshore wind energy hub

In an effort to advance offshore wind energy technology and create a skilled workforce in Louisiana, a new research, training and technology demonstration program is being established at Avondale.

Gulf Wind Technology announced today along with the state that it is collaborating with Shell for the new hub, to be located at GWT’s Avondale Global Gateway facility in Jefferson Parish. Supported by a $10 million investment from Shell, the hub is expected to create 30 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $83,000.

Louisiana has been mulling the idea of offshore wind energy creation for years and its 2022 Climate Action Plan set the goal for the state to produce 5 gigawatts from offshore wind power by 2035. Earlier this year, Louisiana joined a 13-state offshore wind partnership aiming to reduce carbon emissions, provide affordable energy, create well-paying jobs and form a domestic supply chain for offshore wind.

To secure the new Avondale hub, the state offered Gulf Wind Technology a competitive incentives package featuring comprehensive workforce development solutions from LED FastStart. The incentive package also includes a performance-based $375,000 award through the Economic Development Award Program to support site infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to apply for the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.