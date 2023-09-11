Auditors report theft, lack of regulatory compliance at EBR housing authority

A now-fired employee of the Housing Authority of East Baton Rouge Parish had housing applicants submit at least 11 blank money orders for their security deposits, which she then made out to herself for a total of about $3,800, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office reports.

The report made public today notes several instances in which the housing authority failed to comply with federal regulations and lacked effective internal controls over its spending. Recent retirements left the agency’s finance department without anyone with experience dealing with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules, though a new CFO started in June and will work to implement better practices, officials say.

The auditor found the authority failed to comply with federal regulations related to inspections, its administrative plan and HUD requirements, tenant eligibility, data submission, determination of reasonable rents for units, and effective internal controls over disbursements charged to the program.

The auditor also found the authority failed to comply with federal regulations related to effective internal controls over disbursements charged to the Public and Indian Housing program, procurement of contracts, and use of operating funds. The authority lacked effective controls over its financial reporting process, according to the LLA, and was late in filing its audit report with the state auditor’s office.

See the full report here.