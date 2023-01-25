Auditor: LSU overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1M in 2022

An audit of LSU’s athletics department found that head football coach Brian Kelly was overpaid a little more than $1 million last year.

The report released this week by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office says the university began making supplemental payments to Kelly’s LLC in May but also continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management became aware of the error in November. LSU management and Kelly—hired in November of 2021 with a 10-year, $95 million contract—have since enacted an adjusted pay schedule so that the school can recoup the funds by the end of 2023’s fiscal year, according to the report.

State auditors noted multiple errors related to coaches’ pay by the university’s athletics program last year. The school also misclassified nearly $6.7 million in severance payments as coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses on its Statement of Revenues and Expenses and omitted nearly $140 million in debt on its NCAA Financial Report.

After suffering a $10 million deficit in 2021, the athletics department brought in $199.3 million in revenue last year while keeping expenses to $197.3 million. The school’s football program generated $95.1 million last year and made a net profit of $35.7 million—a nearly 19% increase from last year. Read the full report.