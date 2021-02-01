Audit: Lack of telework policies challenged Louisiana agencies

Louisiana’s agencies experienced various challenges when they transitioned to telework during the stay-at-home order, according to a new audit released Monday.

That’s largely because most of them—18 of the 32 state agencies and offices surveyed by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office—did not have telework policies in place prior to the pandemic, while only 1,562 of 9,582 state employees surveyed reported teleworking on a regular or intermittent schedule prior to COVID-19.

Additionally, agencies did not consistently accommodate nonessential employees whose job duties could not be performed during telework, the legislative auditor’s office found. For example, some agencies assigned employees duties that could be performed remotely, while others required employees to use leave. To better prepare for subsequent telework events, Purpera recommends agencies identify how they will accommodate nonessential employees who cannot work remotely.

Technology challenges, such as inadequate equipment and connectivity problems, were the most common barriers employees faced when transitioning to widespread telework, with nearly 84% of agency leaders and 47% of employees saying they experienced technological troubles. Moreover, agencies that relied on paper for their business processes faced more challenges than those with automated processes.

The report also found that agencies did not always provide supervisors with sufficient guidance on how to manage their remote teams and measure and track employee productivity. According to the survey, nearly 27% of 2,461 agency supervisors reported facing barriers in leading their remote teams.Some supervisors reported struggling with maintaining productivity while also balancing the needs of their staff during the pandemic, and that they did not receive adequate guidance regarding policy changes or work priorities and expectations.

Establishing clear expectations, providing training for supervisors and creating telework agreements for remote workers would help ensure that employees remain productive while teleworking, the report suggests. Read the full report.