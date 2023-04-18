Audit finds financial, mismanagement issues at Louisiana Department of Health

A recent audit of the Louisiana Department of Health uncovered a dozen financial and management issues, many involving problems that have plagued the agency for years.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a financial audit report for LDH last week that assesses accountability over public funds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

The analysis shows that while LDH resolved nine of 18 prior year findings, the other nine issues and three others pose risks regarding federal compliance and managing public funds.

LDH officials failed to enroll and screen Healthy Louisiana managed care providers and dental managed care providers as required by federal regulations for the fifth consecutive year, which means the state cannot ensure compliance.

Also for the fifth consecutive year, auditors found LDH did not perform five-year revalidations; screenings based on categorical risk of fraud, waste or abuse; or monthly checks of the federal excluded party database, which is required for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program fee-for-service providers.

