Attracct expands to add financial advisory services

Baton Rouge-based Attracct Accounting Advisors on Monday announced the launch of Attracct Financial Advisors, a new business unit aimed at providing business owners with individualized financial advice.

Founded in 2022, Attracct Accounting Services is a boutique consulting and tax firm offering customized solutions for scaling small and medium-sized businesses.

Prior to the launch of Attracct Financial Advisors, the company was focused primarily on accounting—bookkeeping, fractional CFO work, tax advisory services and the like. According to co-founder and principal John Roberts, the company’s business owner clients will now have access to more individualized services, as well—key person life insurance, retirement planning, wealth management and more.

“Up to this point, we’ve been focused on the business,” Roberts says. “Now, we’re able to focus more on the business owner. We’re taking a holistic approach.”

Attracct Financial Advisors will be helmed by Donny Schmitt, a licensed insurance agent and seasoned financial adviser. Schmitt brings more than 15 years of advisory experience to his new role—notably, he served as a financial adviser for Northwestern Mutual for over 12 years.

Though Attracct Accounting Advisors and Attracct Financial Advisors will operate as two distinct legal entities, they will both do business out of Attracct’s existing offices on Southfork Avenue.

“We want to provide a one-stop shop where a business owner’s CPA and financial adviser are under the same roof,” Roberts says. “Our clients can capitalize on that synergy to make sure all of their advisers are on the same page.”