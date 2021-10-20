AT&T burying fiber-optic lines to prevent another hurricane cell service blackout 

Telecommunications giant AT&T will put parts of its fiber-optic infrastructure in southeast Louisiana underground to avoid future hurricane outages, the company announced today.

AT&T says part of the cellphone service blackout that plagued Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, which hit Aug. 29., was due to multiple cuts to key fiber-optic lines.

The plan to bury fiber-optic equipment that had been on poles in the region will focus on Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James and Terrebonne parishes. The exact cost of the project wasn’t given but AT&T says it will be in the tens of millions of dollars.

“I am proud of the tremendous work that has been done by our AT&T team to restore services quickly and effectively,” says Sonia Perez, President AT&T Southeast States. “Having said that, we learn from every disaster event and make enhancements, and we are doing the same here. This critical project is the beginning of our work to apply constructive learnings from the impacts of Hurricane Ida.”

The project is targeted for completion in the first half of 2022, the company said, with most of the work scheduled for completion this year.