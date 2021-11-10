Software development company bringing 150 jobs to Baton Rouge

Rural Sourcing, a software development firm based in Atlanta, plans to open a development center in downtown Baton Rouge, officials announced today.

Company leaders say its presence will help Baton Rouge further establish itself as a tech-friendly community, a goal they share with state and local officials.

Rural Sourcing says it will employ 150 people with average salaries of $75,000 from a yet-to-be-announced downtown location. Also today, the company announced a similar expansion in Buffalo, New York.

The company’s other locations are in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee; Mobile, Alabama; and Oklahoma City.

Baton Rouge and Buffalo, while hundreds of miles apart, share key elements that make them a good fit for Rural Sourcing, according to the business’s announcement. Rural Sourcing leaders say they evaluated more than 50 cities looking at the community, talent pool and quality of life. While the company’s statement doesn’t mention it, it’s cheaper to do business in places like Baton Rouge and Buffalo compared to larger cities more commonly associated with high tech.

“We are planting a stake in the ground that will help these communities become nationally recognized for technology excellence,” company President Ingrid Miller says.

Rural Sourcing is backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, which says it invests in businesses that “drive positive and lasting impact for companies, employees, communities and the environment.” Rural Sourcing provides outsourced digital engineering from domestic locations as an alternative to offshore outsourcing.

The company is expected to utilize FastStart, the state-backed workforce training program, and receive an award from Louisiana’s Digital Media and Software Development program; the value of the award was not immediately announced.

Rural Sourcing will begin hiring for its Baton Rouge software development center immediately, officials say.