At Pizza Byronz, it’s all about the options 

Tucked away in the Village Plaza center off Perkins Road sits Bistro Byronz’s pizza parlor concept. The former Flambee Cafe was rebranded last summer as Pizza Byronz, but the atmosphere is largely unchanged, with the visible pizza oven, cozy decor and shaded patio. Only the name has changed—and its expanded variety of pizza options.

Once home to versions of the French-style tarte flambee (a pizza-like flatbread), Pizza Byronz now aims to satisfy every pizza lover with classic pies and square pies joining the French import.

225 magazine staff writer D.J. Beauticia aimed to try the three pizza crust varieties on her visit, ordering the Tail-Spin from the classic menu, a square of the Butcher2 and the flambee thin-crust Champignon.

Beauticia says she and her partner first dove into the Butcher2, which looked alluringly ooey gooey. The thick dough baked in a square pan supported the weight of all the meats (pepperoni, beef, bacon and ham). A mound of melted mozzarella spilled over into the pan edges. It was reminiscent of a Detroit-style pizza, and it had all the best qualities of a good deep dish pizza, too: meaty, slightly greasy, rich and indulgent.

I was initially surprised that the Champignon flambee had raw white onions scattered on top rather than sautéed onions, but it turns out it’s traditional to the French style, Beauticia writes. The thin crust was very appealing and crisp, but the bacon overwhelmed the scant mushrooms. More mushrooms might have balanced it all out, and sautéed onions would have been a less pungent topping.

The shrimp on the Tail-Spin pizza sparkled with a nice dusting of seasoning mix. Melted mozzarella and artichoke hearts were quite abundant, adding touches of saltiness to the pie. Slices of tart tomato rounded out the flavors and brought everything together tastily on this classic pizza.

