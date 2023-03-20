Ascension, Pointe Coupee among parishes seeing largest wage gains

Only six Louisiana parishes saw their average wage top the national average in the third quarter of 2022, reports The Daily Advertiser, but nearly every parish saw wages increase from the previous quarter.

The average weekly wage in Louisiana was $1,110 during the months of July, August and September 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, up by about $41 from the second quarter. It was the first time the state had seen wages rise between quarters since the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

West Feliciana Parish was the only Capital Region parish with an average wage exceeding the national average of $1,333 for the third quarter. The parish had an average wage of $1,379.

Nearly all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes saw wages increase in the third quarter of 2022 from the second, and all but one saw wages rise compared with the third quarter of 2021, the data shows.

Ascension and Pointe Coupee parishes were among the largest gainers between the second and third quarters of 2022 as average weekly wages increased by $77 in both. Read the full story.