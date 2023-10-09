Ascension Emergency Physicians pens deal with OLOL hospital in Assumption

An Ascension Parish-based emergency service provider is expanding its operations to include an Our Lady of the Lake facility in Napoleonville.

Ascension Emergency Physicians, a partner of the national Emergency Care Partners, has entered a partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Assumption Community Hospital to provide emergency medical services. The partnership went into effect Oct. 1.

Ascension Emergency Physicians primarily manages the emergency department at Ascension’s Our Lady of the Lake facility in Gonzales. According to a press release, Ascension Emergency Physicians provides 17 Louisiana hospitals with emergency services and works with hospital staffs to monitor and drive metrics crucial to operations.

Assumption Community Hospital, part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, chose Ascension Emergency Physicians because of its dedication to the local community, its ability to provide a premier patient experience, and the premium quality of care it provides through physicians and facility alignment, the press release continues.

