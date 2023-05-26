As summer approaches, so does the need to hire seasonal employees

This weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and the pressure is on for companies looking to hire seasonal employees.

With a still-tight labor market, employers nationwide are increasingly having to get creative in hiring for the busy season, reports Inc.

Teen employment—a crucial part of the summer workforce—rebounded in the summers of 2021 and 2022 after a pandemic plunge, and in July 2022 reached its highest level since 2008, according to the global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

But this year, some strains are already evident: The firm predicts slightly lower job gains for teens this summer due to a potential economic slowdown; but there are still plenty of opportunities available. The unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds rests just above 9%, a remarkably low number compared to the last 20 years.

“Teens who want jobs are basically working right now,” says Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, in the firm’s outlook report.

There is still a large demand for workers, especially for jobs that require a certification such as lifeguards.

