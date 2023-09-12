As inflation-adjusted incomes fall across the US, Southern numbers unchanged 

Surging inflation gobbled up household income gains last year, making 2022 the third straight year in which Americans saw their living standards eroded by rising prices and pandemic disruptions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Americans’ inflation-adjusted median household income fell to $74,580 in 2022, declining 2.3% from the 2021 estimate of $76,330, the Census Bureau said Tuesday. The amount has dropped 4.7% since its peak in 2019.

The Census Bureau, in its annual report card on the financial well-being of U.S. households, said median household incomes in 2022 dropped by 3% to 5% in the West, Northeast and Midwest, while the South, with a median income of roughly $68,000, was unchanged.

The figures add to the picture of the economic challenges facing households since COVID-19 hit in early 2020. Inflation hit a four-decade high last summer as the pandemic upended supply chains and the Ukraine war drove up energy prices.

