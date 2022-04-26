As gambling industry grows, Legislature looks to curb addiction 

Louisiana’s Legislature is debating a bill that would require mobile sports betting operators to adopt a program that currently bans gambling addicts from casinos, in the wake of a prominent state senator resigning in part because of her own addiction, USA Today Network reports.

Former State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, who resigned from the Senate on April 8, is the subject of a federal investigation related to her gambling addiction and finances.

With mobile and in-person sports betting now legal, the industry is growing in Louisiana. Gaming Commission Chair Ronnie Johns says sports gamblers wagered $628.3 million during the first five months of the expansion and about 500,000 people signed up for mobile betting.

Senate Bill 290 by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, would require the state to report those who have chosen the “self-exclusion” option to mobile sports betting app operators. The Senate Judiciary B Committee advanced the measure without objection. Read the full story.