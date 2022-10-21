As fuel tax revenue declines, EV fees won’t be enough to pay for state’s roads

Louisiana stands to lose more than $320 million in fuel tax revenue over the next 10 years as America transitions to electric vehicles.

The message came from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, which submitted a report to the Legislature on Wednesday that highlighted how the state’s motor fuel tax—the largest source of revenue for the state’s Transportation Trust Fund—is currently insufficient and will become increasingly inadequate to pay for Louisiana roads and bridges over the coming years.

“It’s a dying revenue source,” Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Eric Kalivoda says of the fuel tax.

The Legislature’s Task Force on Administration of State Transportation and Development Services met jointly with the Louisiana Electric Vehicle Task Force to hear from the auditor’s office and discuss possible solutions to the dwindling fuel tax.

Louisiana collects 20 cents on every gallon of gas at the pump and has not increased that rate since 1990. That tax revenue pays for the maintenance and construction of roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure. The problem is two-fold: the tax is not indexed for inflation, and it doesn’t apply to the ever-increasing number of drivers switching to hybrid and electric vehicles.

The audit report estimates that higher fuel efficiency and external electric charging will result in $563.6 million less in motor fuel tax revenues to the state from 2023 to 2032. Earlier this year, legislators passed a law that will collect new road usage fees from hybrid and EV owners, but auditors say it won’t be enough to account for all of the losses.

