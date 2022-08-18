As EBR prepares short-term rental rules, Airbnb launches anti-party technology

As East Baton Rouge Parish inches closer to possibly regulating short-term rentals, Airbnb is attempting to crack down on parties, which are a common source of complaints about the most widely used STR platform.

In June, Airbnb announced it would make permanent a ban on “disruptive” parties and events first implemented in 2020 in response to COVID-19. This week, the company introduced new “anti-party tools” in the U.S. and Canada to “help identify potentially high-risk reservations and prevent those users from taking advantage of our platform.”

Collin Richie, a Baton Rouge Airbnb host since 2015 and a stockholder in the publicly traded company, says the new tools will benefit hosts and the company’s image. For example, the system flags potential guests under the age of 25 without positive reviews who are booking locally, giving the host an opportunity to vet the guest.

Both of the unauthorized parties Richie has dealt with would have been caught by that system, he says, adding that complaints about large events helped spur city-parish officials to consider regulations.

“If this had been enacted four years ago, Baton Rouge probably wouldn’t have any [STR rules] pending,” Richie says.

Marie Constantin, a Spanish Town resident who has raised concerns about whole-house rentals (as opposed to owner-occupied), calls using technology to crack down on parties “a step in the right direction” that doesn’t entirely solve the problem. Constantin herself does short-term rentals at her house with no more than two guests.

“When you have owner-occupied, you essentially have a manager on site,” she says. “When you have whole house with no owner on site, the neighbors become the managers and this can be annoying and even dangerous.”

Disclosure: Constantin and Richie both have done contract work for Business Report.