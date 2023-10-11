As climate risks mount, insurance safety net is breaking down

To handle the risk of massive payouts, insurance companies sell policies across different markets—reasoning that a hurricane probably won’t hit Louisiana the same month a wildfire wipes out a California town—and buy reinsurance to help distribute risk across regions.

But as the climate changes, extreme weather intensifies, and claims pile up, this system has been thrown into disarray. Insured losses from natural disasters in the U.S. now routinely approach $100 billion a year, compared to $4.6 billion in 2000, Grist reports.

As a result, the average homeowner has seen premiums spike 21% since 2015. Unsurprisingly, the states most likely to have disasters—like Louisiana, Texas and Florida—have some of the most expensive insurance rates. That means more people are forgoing coverage, leaving them vulnerable and driving prices even higher as the number of people paying premiums and sharing risk shrinks.

This vicious cycle also increases reinsurers’ rates. Reinsurers globally raised prices for property insurers by 37% in 2023, contributing to insurance companies pulling back from risky states.

In a worse-case scenario, premiums get so high that property values plummet, families’ investments dissipate, and banks are stuck holding what’s left. The global process for handling life’s risks is breaking down, leaving those who can least afford it unprotected.

“As events are getting bigger and more costly, that has raised the prices of reinsurance in those areas,” says Carolyn Kousky, the associate vice president for economics and policy at the Environmental Defense Fund. “It’s called the hardening of the market.”

