Arts Council receives $1M investment from Shell for education initiatives 

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge on Tuesday announced it has received a $1 million investment from Shell as it kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration and fundraising campaign.

The investment from Shell will be used over the next five years to support art teachers, strengthen education and opportunities for art students, as well as for workforce development initiatives across the Capital Region.

The organization has also launched the Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award, created by the former CEO. The grant will be offered annually to support new projects by individuals and organizations in the Baton Rouge area, whether or not those applicants are artists.

Originally incorporated as the Arts & Humanities Council of Baton Rouge on Jan. 13, 1973, through efforts led by the Junior League of Baton Rouge and other community leaders, the Arts Council has granted over $30 million to arts-related endeavors over its tenure.

The Arts Council is planning a ‘70s-themed gala for January of next year, in honor of the organization’s founding 50 years ago.