Arts Council reaching out to community for strategic plan input

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge prepares for its move this summer into its new downtown digs, the nonprofit organization is asking the public for help on how it can better serve the community and where it should focus its efforts over the next few years.

The organization, which will relocate to The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, is soliciting public input as part of a three-year strategic planning process that will help guide the future work and mission of the organization over the next three years. Gathering feedback from different constituents is a critical component of an informed planning process, executive director Renee Chatelain says.

“We said, okay, we’ve been in the same building 47 years and this new building is like a new start in a way,” she says. “It’s an opportunity to reach out to the whole Capital Region and ask how we can really integrate the arts and cultural sector into our quality of life, our economy. Let’s look at it with a lens that is current and forward facing. The only way we’re going to be able to do that is by reaching outside of our board and circle of artists to the broader community.”

Arts organizations in peer cities play meaningful roles in their respective communities in many ways, Chatelain says. Some are funded directly by their municipality, which often means they have specific directives and are integrated into a city’s planning, development and transportation initiatives.

Other arts councils, like Baton Rouge’s, are independent nonprofits, which gives them a little more flexibility to chart their own course.

Chatelain says it’s important for the Arts Council to remain relevant and engaged in supporting an arts community that is especially vulnerable after being shut down for a year during the pandemic.

“It was particularly tough on the performing arts organizations,” she says. “Some of the funding that came down the pike in relief helped patch some losses but they feel challenged and I’m hopeful that this strategic planning process helps identify channels of support—not just financial support but that it brings awareness to their vitalness.”

The organization also wants to focus on cultivating a community for young artists and preventing a creative “brain drain,” Chatelain says.

The Arts Council is currently circulating two versions of their planning survey. Arts Council stakeholders are invited to take a 15-minute survey. The link to that survey, which closes Friday at midnight, is here.

A shorter survey is open to all members of the community until July 22. Click here to respond.

(Editor’s Note: This story has been revised from an earlier version to clarify that the Arts Council has two versions of the survey with different deadlines.)