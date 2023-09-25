Army Corps has a plan to delay saltwater creeping upriver

As drought continues to force saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico upriver in Louisiana, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this morning announced a plan to slow the flow.

The New Orleans District says construction is underway to augment an existing underwater sill from a depth of -55 feet to a depth of -30 feet. A 620-foot-wide navigation lane will be kept to a depth of -55 feet to ensure deep-draft shipping continues along the nation’s busiest inland waterway.

According to the Corps, the initiative is expected to delay further progression of the saltwater by roughly 10 to 15 days. The toe of the saltwater wedge has now reached River Mile 69, near the community of Jesuit Bend.

The Corps built the underwater barrier sill in July 2023 to create an artificial basin designed to delay the ingress of saltwater beyond river mile 64 above Head of Passes. But the river’s prolonged extreme low-flow rate overtopped the underwater sill last week.

Meanwhile, the Corps says it is preparing to transport fresh water to impacted areas, a process used during previous low-water events. Barges will carry fresh water collected from portions of the river that aren’t impacted to treatment facilities downriver of the saltwater toe, where it can be combined with water at the municipal facility to create a mixture that is safe for treatment.

The intrusion of saltwater into the river is a naturally occurring phenomenon because the bottom of the riverbed between Natchez, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico is below sea level. Under normal conditions, the downstream flow of the river prevents significant upriver progression of the salt water. But in times of extremely low volume water flow, unimpeded salt water can travel upriver and threaten municipal drinking water and industrial water supplies.