Area casinos see drop in revenue during April

Baton Rouge’s trio of riverboat casinos saw revenues drop last month after seeing increases in March and February.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, The Queen (formerly Hollywood Casino) and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in $23.1 million in April, down nearly 9% from what they brought in the month prior and 8% less than last year, according to the latest figures released from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is slated to be renovated this year, saw the steepest declines. The casino brought in $631,282, a 16% drop from March and a 43% decline from April 2023.

The Queen, which rebranded last fall after a renovation, brought in nearly $7.9 million in April, 7.4% less than the previous month but a notable 75% increase from April 2023.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge brought in $14.5 million in April, some 9.4% less than in March.

Overall, the state’s 15 riverboat casinos collected $138.3 million in April, a nearly 17% drop from the previous month and 8.3% less than last year.