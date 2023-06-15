Area business and health leaders to join Gov. Edwards on economic trip to Europe

Gov. John Bel Edwards is leading a group of Louisiana Economic Development officials along with business and bioscience leaders on a trip to France and Belgium.

The group, which leaves for Europe on Friday, will explore potential business development opportunities with international partners and corporate executives, focusing on energy, aerospace and bioscience.

Edwards is scheduled to meet with representatives of Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Lockhead Martin, Air Liquide and Total Energies in France, while the Belgian leg will bring together bioscience leaders and researchers from Louisiana and the host country.

European companies have accounted for more than half of the 13 major foreign investments announced in Louisiana in 2022, representing more than $1.8 billion of capital investment and 1,200 new jobs.

The traveling delegation will include LED Secretary Don Pierson and staff from LED’s Office of International Commerce and Office of Business Development as well as representatives from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Baton Rouge Health District, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, LSU Health Sciences and other universities from around the state.

This is the governor’s fourth trade mission since the beginning of 2022. Read the announcement.