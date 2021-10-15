Are disaster losses tax deductible? Depends on Congress

If you had property damage from Hurricane Ida, flooding or the winter storm earlier this year, will the losses be tax deductible?

For millions of Americans and Louisiana residents specifically, the answer depends on what Congress does in the next few months, The Wall Street Journal reports.

So far this year, there have been 18 weather-related disasters across the country costing more than $1 billion each, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That compares with an average of 16 per year for 2016 through 2020.

The law allowing individuals to deduct losses from such disasters is in limbo. Current rules prevent many victims from taking those losses as tax deductions, but a provision recently approved by the House Ways and Means Committee as part of the $3.5 trillion social-spending package would broaden access to these deductions if it becomes law.

The outcome is unclear, and the rules in this area are already confusing because of a hodgepodge of provisions enacted over the years. The main certainty, it seems, is that disaster victims can’t deduct losses that have been reimbursed by insurance payments or other compensation, i.e. double-dipping isn’t allowed. Still, with insurance deductibles and premiums rising in many areas, tax write-offs can make a difference. Read the full story.