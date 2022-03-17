Arby’s, McAlister’s Deli opening this summer near Arlington Creek Center 

Two new restaurants, an Arby’s and McAlister’s Deli, will open near Arlington Creek Center by early summer.

The franchise holder, Sun Holdings Inc., is trying to become more aggressive in the Louisiana market, development manager Alejandro Orfanos says, and liked this location, which is near LSU’s campus.

The company operates 200 restaurant locations across the country for each brand, Orfanos says. Sun Holdings owns a number of Arby’s locations in Baton Rouge and is working on bringing Taco Bueno to the area.

Arlington Creek Center has been particularly popular for franchise restaurants recently, with a Whataburger and McDonald’s constructed in recent months.

Construction on the 3,000-square-foot McAlister’s and 2,300-square-foot Arby’s begins this week.

Madisonville-based Blanchard Construction Co. will serve as contractor on the projects.