Applications, nominations now open for LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 20

LSU is now accepting applications and nominations for its 2024 LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 20 lists.

The LSU 100 list ranks the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or graduate-led businesses around the globe, while the LSU Roaring 20 lists the 20 highest-revenue-generating LSU graduate-owned or graduate-led businesses.

To be considered for either list, companies must meet the following criteria:

The company must have been in business for five years or more as of December 31, 2023.

The company’s revenues must have been $100,000 or more in each of the calendar years from 2021 through 2023.

The company must be led or owned by an LSU graduate for the program time frame of Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.

The company and its leaders and/or founders must act with high integrity.

Nominate a company or apply on behalf of your own company here.