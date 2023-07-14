Appeals court rules against St. George incorporation

A state appeals court has affirmed the trial court’s decision that the St. George incorporation effort did not fully comply with state law.

The ruling deals another blow to incorporation backers, who will ask the state Supreme Court to review the decision.

The Louisiana Court of Appeals for the First Circuit found that the incorporation petition did not contain enough information to satisfy state law. While the petition listed the services that the new city would provide, it didn’t explain how those services would be provided, the ruling states.

“Further, a statement in the petition providing that ‘services will be provided subject to the availability of funds derived from taxes, license fees, permits, and other revenue which becomes available to the municipality and are authorized by state law’ does not constitute a plan for the provision of those services as required by [state law],” the ruling continues.

Judge Martin Coady last year ruled that St. George’s incorporation as planned is unreasonable under state law. He doubted the potential new municipality’s ability to fund services and said incorporation could damage Baton Rouge’s finances.

Voters who live in the proposed municipality approved forming the parish’s fifth city by a margin of 54%-46% in an October 2019 election. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole sued to block incorporation.

The St. George Transition District will meet to discuss the ruling Monday, 4:30 p.m., at St. George Fire Department headquarters on Airline Highway. The meeting is open to the public.