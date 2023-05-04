‘Antiques Roadshow’ rolled into Baton Rouge this week 

This week, the 20-time Emmy-nominated PBS series Antiques Roadshow made Baton Rouge its first stop for its upcoming season. With 9,545 entries signed up to attend the appraisal event at the LSU Rural Life Museum on May 2.

“The more significant impact for Baton Rouge will come from the national television exposure,” says Laura Cating​, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Visit Baton Rouge. “Antiques Roadshow is PBS’ most popular program and boasts more than 6 million viewers each week. With three episodes expected to air from the footage collected in Baton Rouge, the Capital City will receive significant exposure.”

All of the Antiques Roadshow appraisers are volunteers. They pay for their own transportation and room and board. Once an appraiser finds an antique they think is TV-worthy, and before giving its owner the actual appraisal, they must run to a producer to pitch the antique to be filmed.

From there, reality TV is made. With 2,000 ticket holders allowed to bring two antiques each for the Baton Rouge event, only 150 of these items made it to screen.

Read the full story about the filming from 225 magazine.