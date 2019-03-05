Another restaurant considers Government Street location

Plans are in the works for the Taylor Clark Gallery, which has operated as an art gallery on Government Street for over 55 years, to be turned into a new restaurant.

Jessie Babcock, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, is representing the tentative tenants and filed the application last week for the property to be rezoned from commercial to restaurant use with alcohol sales. Babcock says the restaurateurs wished to remain anonymous during the planning stages of the project and would be identified once the rezoning passed or if they received assurances the rezoning would be approved.

“We’ve got a group we think is a really good fit for the building and area, it just doesn’t have the zoning,” Babcock says.

Mid City’s Government Street has seen a wealth of redevelopment the past few years and still has multiple projects underway. Roughly half a mile west from Taylor Clark Gallery, tenants of the mixed-use Electric Depot are prepping for a spring opening, while owners of the Mid City Beer Garden hope to open late this summer at the corner of Government Street and Steele Boulevard.

The 6,000-square-foot building across the street from The Pink Elephant Antiques was designed in the 1960s by renowned Baton Rouge architect A. Hays Town and has housed the art gallery for over 55 years. Commercial agent Matthew Laborde of Elifin Realty, who’s representing the property, told Daily Report over the summer that the gallery was downsizing and shifting more of its business online. At the time, he said he’s shown the building to two potential brew pubs.

The Planning Commission will consider the rezoning at its April meeting.