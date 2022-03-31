Another active hurricane season predicted for 2022 

The 2021 hurricane season was the third most active on record and AccuWeather’s hurricane experts say the 2022 season, which begins June 1, could be very similar, USA Today Network reports.

AccuWeather’s 2022 Atlantic hurricane forecast calls for 16 to 20 named storms, six to eight of which could become hurricanes. Three to five of those hurricanes could become classified as major, which means wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.

Four to six hurricanes could have a direct impact on the U.S., AccuWeather says.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting La Niña will continue into this summer, keeping tropical storm formation high. If La Niña persists through September, it would be the third time since 1950 the phenomenon has been around for three consecutive hurricane seasons.

Colorado State University will issue its first formal forecast for the 2022 season April 7.

An earlier “qualitative discussion” issued in December gave the highest chance—40%—of 13 to 16 named storms, with six to eight becoming hurricanes and two to three becoming major hurricanes. Read the full story.