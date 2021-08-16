Annual EBR audit points to problems with financial statements, federal grants

The annual East Baton Rouge Parish audit notes several areas in which city-parish government could do a better job tightening its bookkeeping.

Specifically, the audit found deficiencies in the way various departments at City Hall monitor and track overtime spending. Among them:

• A handful of Baton Rouge Police Department employees logged between 1,500 and 1,900 overtime hours, EMS employees logged 1,500-2,400 and sanitation workers logged 1,500-1,700.

• Instances where daily time worked was not approved by a supervisor and time sheets lacked formal approval signature by a supervisor.

• Reports from the city-parish HR flagging questionable overtime expenses were not shared with the individual departments, which could determine whether the amount being paid was legitimate.

City-parish leaders acknowledge the need to strengthen internal controls over payroll and say part of the problem was that, until recently, some departments still used a roster or time-sheet system, recording employee hours manually. With so many employees working remotely in 2020 because of the pandemic, it was difficult to keep track of employee hours.

Earlier this year, however, they implemented a new electronic payroll system and are working with individual departments to make sure the system is implemented correctly.

Another problem area for the city-parish was in its administration of certain federal grant programs. Specifically, auditors found:

• The city-parish used the wrong set of guidelines in awarding the contract for its Stormwater Master Plan, which was funded by FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant funds. The city-parish inadvertently followed city-parish guidelines, which allow the awarding of professional services contracts based on qualifications, while the grant program guidelines require that “cost-reasonableness” be factored in.

• In the low-income housing HOME program, the Office of Community Development violated several program requirements: failing to inspect qualified developments; failing to verify contractors working on the program were paid a fair wage, as required by law; and, in two instances, failing to set aside 20% of units for very low-income tenants, as required by law.

The city-parish says it is working to address the issues.

“We appreciate the audit comments because that is where we know we have to tighten things up,” Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says.