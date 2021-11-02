Andy’s Frozen Custard opening second Baton Rouge location

Andy’s Frozen Custard filed an $850,000 permit on Tuesday for construction of a second Baton Rouge location, this one on Highland Road, near the intersection with Old Perkins Road East.

Andy’s opened its first location in February 2021 on West Lee Drive, and was hailed as pandemic-safe because of its easily accessible drive-thru service. The new 2,250 square-foot shop will also offer walk-up and drive-thru service, with no indoor seating.

The contractor for the new shop is Michael McFerren of Stonewall, Louisiana.

The Missouri-based frozen custard shop has over 100 locations across the country and three in Louisiana, including Lafayette and Shreveport.

A representative for Andy’s Frozen Custard could not be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.