An update on the winter weather’s impact on the Capital Region

Frigid temperatures Wednesday on the heels of a rare winter blizzard covering most of the Gulf Coast make closures likely to continue over the next couple of days in the Capital Region.

Locally, portions of Interstates 10, 12 and 110 were closed Tuesday and remain closed as of this morning’s publication deadline. Several parish roads remain closed on Wednesday. In Livingston Parish, a portion of La. 22 at the Tickfaw River bridge is closed.

Local officials in nearby parishes have urged motorists who do not have to drive to remain off the roads.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging the public to regularly check 511la.org to stay up to date on road closures, and a full list of city-parish road closures can be found here.

Over 2,500 flights to, from or within the U.S. were canceled Tuesday and roughly 21,000 others have been delayed, according to the online flight tracker FlightAware.

As of Wednesday morning, over 1,600 flights have been canceled and 11,400 have been delayed.

At Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, flights through Wednesday evening have been canceled. No update has been announced on whether the closure will be extended. There have been 27 flights canceled at the airport as of 9 a.m. The airport encourages passengers to contact the airlines directly for the latest updates.

Most schools are closed through Thursday. LSU and Southern University have shifted to remote classes. Baton Rouge Community College’s physical campus is closed through Thursday but will transition to remote classes. View a list of updated school closures here.

All city-parish offices are closed today. Offices in East Baton Rouge Parish are also closed on Thursday. A decision on whether garbage and recycling collection will resume on Wednesday will be made later today.

While many area hospitals remain open for emergency care, most elective procedures are being postponed.

A full list of Baton Rouge General closures can be found here, and a full list of Lane Regional Medical Center closures can be found here. Check the status of Ochsner’s impacted locations here, and the status of Woman’s Hospital here. Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group clinics are closed for in-person visits on Wednesday. The impacted patient appointments have been postponed, rescheduled or changed to a virtual visit. Plans for Thursday will be determined by noon today. Check here for future updates.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning advisory until 10 a.m. today and a cold weather advisory from 6 p.m. this evening until 10 a.m. Thursday.