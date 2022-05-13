Amtrak, freight companies clash over Gulf Coast passenger rail

A dispute between Amtrak and two freight companies could threaten implementation of New Orleans-to-Mobile passenger service.

However, their fight should not impact plans for Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans service, because in that case the important players are all on board, says John Spain, vice chair of the Southern Rail Commission.

Amtrak has publicly committed to establishing a Baton Rouge-to-New-Orleans passenger route, subject to federal approval of Canadian Pacific Railway’s pending acquisition of railways Kansas City Southern owns. Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards, transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, Federal Railroad Administration head Amit Bose, and executives with Amtrak, KCS and CP all rode on a train used to identify needed upgrades along the route, which Spain says demonstrates their commitment to the project.

“Canadian Pacific is Amtrak’s number one passenger partner,” Spain says. “They know how to deal with the combination of freight and passenger service.”

Amtrak does not have a similar relationship with CSX or Norfolk Southern, the rail giants that own most of the tracks the agency wants to use along the Gulf Coast. The freight companies argue that a resumption of passenger service could ensnare their routes with traffic, causing costly delays in the country’s supply chain at a time when businesses are already plagued by shortages and slowed shipments, Grist reports.

Advocates for public transit worry that a loss could embolden freight companies to stymie passenger rail service elsewhere.

“If CSX and Norfolk Southern are successful in blocking this, then dreams of expanded passenger rail will begin to wither and die in every part of the country,” says John Robert Smith, the former mayor of Meridian, Mississippi, who chairs advocacy group Transportation for America.