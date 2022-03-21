Amid growing uncertainties, company’s future readiness becomes key

The wildly swinging economic factors of the past two years revealed which American businesses were ready for the kind of upending changes the future could bring, and which were not.

In times of crisis—like a global pandemic—this type of future readiness doubles as a source of resilience for a business. It reflects how companies can adapt, the robustness of their internal capabilities, and how capable of finding new sources of growth they really are. And the more uncertain the world seems to be, the more important for companies to become future ready.

Harvard Business Review recently analyzed top companies by revenue across four sectors, measuring seven equally weighted factors, then looked at what leading companies were doing differently. They discovered some industry specific insights, which also informed more universal lessons: